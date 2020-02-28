House OKs proposal to ban special elections for school bonds

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House passed a bill Thursday that would require school bond votes to be held in conjunction with general or primary elections. Republican Rep. Tim Goodwin, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s intended to get more people voting in those elections. But opponents contend school boards set the dates in order to begin construction if the bonds are approved by voters. Groups representing school boards and county commissioners opposed the bill, while the free-market group Americans for Prosperity has backed it.