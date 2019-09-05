House Explosion Injures Mobridge Man

The South Dakota Fire Marshall’s office is investigating a house explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Mobridge. The home, located at the corner 4th Avenue West and 11th Street West, is owned by Pastor Keith and Deb Kraft and was undergoing renovation. Rod Harlow, of Mobridge, was working inside the home at the time of the incident. After being treated at Mobridge Regional Hospital he was airlifted to a larger facility. No one else was inside the house.