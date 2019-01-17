Hours of Service Bill reintroduced in US House

A bill proposed in the last session of Congress has surfaced once again in this session, specifically in the House of Representatives. The bill is designed to make Electronic Logging Devices and hours of service regulations friendlier to those who transport livestock. The legislation is called the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act and was introduced by Florida Republican Ted Yoho. Yoho says the safe transportation of livestock is an essential part of feeding America. The hours of service regulations are rigid and costly for cattle haulers. Yoho, a Florida veterinarian, says the regulations also place the wellbeing and welfare of cattle, hogs, fish, and other livestock at risk. The extended stops called for by these regulations will be dangerous for livestock in both the summer and winter months. Last year, Yoho’s bill got the support of 64 cosponsors but didn’t even make it out of committee. “The bill will make the right changes to the current rules so we can protect the safety of not only livestock but that of the haulers themselves while they are traveling to their destination,” Yoho says. The current version of the bill has 27 cosponsors, with Collin Peterson of Minnesota as the only Democrat currently signed on to the legislation.