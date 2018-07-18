Houck Faces Multiple Charges After Early Morning Traffic Stop in Pierre

A 23-year-old Pierre man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop early this (Wed.) morning in Pierre.

The Pierre Police Department says officers made an enforcement stop for expired license plates on a vehicle driven by Shade Houck about 4:30am. Upon investigation illegal drugs were found inside the vehicle and seized by law enforcement.

Houck is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Ingestion of a Substance to Become Intoxicated, Possession Under 2oz of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Expired License Plates. Houck was taken to the Hughes County Jail.