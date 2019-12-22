Hot Springs Wins Stanley County Gymnastics Invitational

FT. PIERRE, S.D – Hot Springs scored 128.250 to win the Stanley County Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday in Ft. Pierre. Chamberlain was second with 117.450 followed by Wall-Kadoka-Philip which scored 115.700 and Stanley County with 103.400. Jaylynn Nachtigal of Hot Springs won the All Around with a score of 33.100. Amilia Jones of Chamberlain was second with a 32.200. Allison Schlomer and Hebb of Stanley County finished in the top 10 with 7th and 8th place finish.

2019 SC Invite Varsity