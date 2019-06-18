Horseshoe Tournaments Held in Pierre Memorial Day Weekend

PIERRE, S.D – There were two horseshoe tournaments held in Pierre at Griffin Park on May 25 and 26. Pitchers from all over the State of South Dakota came for the tournaments. Here are the results.

Judy Chambers Memorial – May 25, 2019

Class A – Tournament Champion Thomas Lee (Waubay), 2nd place Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold), and 3rd place Patricia Stumpf (Custer)

Class B – 1st place Macey Chambers (Pierre), 2nd place Owen Tin Cup (Pierre), 3rd place Donald Harmon (Spearfish)

Class C – 1st place James Benton (Fort Pierre), 2nd place Chace Humphrey (Pierre), 3rd place Galen Minske (Huron)

Pierre Open – May 26, 2019

Class A – Tournament Champion Thomas Lee (Waubay), 2nd place Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold), 3rd place Vine Marks (Sisseton)

Class B – 1st place Arlen Lee (Ridgeview), 2nd place Chuck Humphrey (Pierre), 3rd place Owen Tin Cup (Pierre)