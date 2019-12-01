Hoosiers Outlast Jackrabbit Men

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — South Dakota State men’s basketball tested Indiana Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, but fell 64-50 in a road battle. Tray Buchanan paced the Jackrabbit attack with a season-high 15 points, hitting 7-of-10 from the field.

Baylor Scheierman added seven points and a team-best three assists off the bench, while Douglas Wilson scored six points. Alex Arians’ five rebounds led South Dakota State on the boards. The Jackrabbits are now 6-4 on the season, shooting 33.6 percent in the game with six 3-pointers while holding the Hoosiers to a season-low in points and field goal percentage (41.4). South Dakota State is off until Thursday when it travels to Bozeman, Montana to face the Montana State Bobcats