Hoop City Classic Will Feature Top Teams and Players From Around the Nation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some of the top high school basketball players in the country are scheduled to play in the tenth annual Hoop City Classic taking place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls and the Corn Palace in Mitchell. First Dakota National Bank is the title sponsor for the 29-game schedule that features high school and college basketball programs from eight states Dec. 27 – 29. The Corn Palace will host 19 games during the three-day event, while the Pentagon’s Heritage Court will host 10 games. The Gary Munsen Classic, named in honor of Mike Miller’s high school coach who led Mitchell to 34 state tournament appearances, nine state championships, 18 Eastern South Dakota Conference titles and five state runner-up honors, will be played Dec. 27-28. Mitchell will play Houston (Tennessee) in the first game on Dec. 27 at 8:30 p.m. at the Corn Palace. Yankton and Houston (Tennessee) will meet in game two of the Classic at 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Pentagon. Four college men’s basketball teams will also play four games at the Corn Palace as part of the Doug Martin Classic: Morningside (Iowa), Dakota Wesleyan University, Trinity (Illinois) and Southeastern (Florida). The Hoop City Classic Holiday Youth Tournament for boys and girls in 3rd-8th grade will take place Dec. 27-28 at the Pentagon. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 at Ticketmaster.com, cornpalace.com and the Corn Palace and Pentagon box offices.