Homecoming Tailgate Planned by Pierre Athletic Booster Club

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Booster Club will be hosting their annual Homecoming Tailgate Whopper Feed Friday night before the Pierre Governor and Huron Tigers homecoming football game. The Whopper Feed Tailgate party will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at Wegner Auto. A Burger King Whopper, Chips and Pop can be purchased for $5. All funds raised at the Tailgate Feed will go to the Pierre Athletic Booster Club which in turn goes to athletes and athletic programs at Riggs High School.