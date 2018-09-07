Homecoming Activities Next Week for Pierre Public Schools
Homecoming is next week for the Pierre School District.
Senior class vice president Jordan Thompson says a variety of activities are planned.
Thompson says the annual homecoming parade will be Tuesday at 7pm, taking the same route as last year.
As usual, Thompson says high school students have planned dress up days throughout the week.
Pierre homecoming activities next Friday include:
- Olympics at 12:00 (located in the main gym)
- Powder Puff football game at approximately 2:15 (football practice field behind Riggs…across the street from the YMCA)
- Wegner Auto Whopper Feed at Wegner Auto from 5-7pm
- Football game vs. Huron at 7
- After the football game (approx. 9:30) until midnight, all grades are welcome to attend a free, outdoor movie at the football field. Bring your own lawn chair. Concessions will be available.