Holscher and Devers Earn Summit Softball Weekly Honor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—South Dakota softball players Jamie Holscher and Alexis Devers have been named Summit League Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period ended Feb. 24. It is the third straight week a Coyote has been named Player of the Week and the second straight week it has been Holscher. Devers is Pitcher of the Week for the first time. Holscher homered in three straight games for the second week in a row down in Madeira Beach, Florida. Holscher was 7-for-16 (.438) in leading USD to a 4-1 record during the weekend. Devers was 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA in three starts and 19 innings during the week. Both of her wins were complete-game performances against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams.