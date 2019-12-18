Hollingsworth and Gormley win Mega Raffle drawings

The final winner of the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle for this year and the first early bird winner for 2020 have been chosen.

The three finalists were drawn for each category on KGFX this (Wed.) morning.

Jean Hunhoff, Frank Farrar and Shane Hollingsworth are the finalists for the December Exercise and De-stress package. Mary Turner with the Club and Dakota Radio Group news and farm director Jody Heemstra drew the winner.

The first early bird 2020 Mega Raffle prize is a Go South Dakota package which includes tickets to the SDSU/USD football and men’s and women’s basketball games. Brett Workenthien, Anne Gormley and Sandy Zinter are the finalists.

Tickets for the 2020 Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area Mega Raffle cost $100 each. For tickets or information, call the Club at 605-224-8699.