Holiday revelers reminded of safety and rules for fireworks in Pierre and Fort Pierre

Fireworks are a common part of celebrating our nation’s birthday and Pierre’s head fire official is reminding people to be safe and follow the law.

Fire Department chief Ian Paul says a good rule to follow in Pierre is any fireworks that are airborne or make a loud noise, are illegal in the city limits.

In Fort Pierre, no bottle rockets less than 14 inches total length or with a rocket motor length of less than 2 inches are allowed and absolutely no sky lanterns.

Hours for discharging fireworks in Fort Pierre are:

July 2 from 9am–10:30pm

July 3-4 from 9am–midnight

July 5 from 9am–10:30pm

Paul says fireworks related injuries or fires happen each year, but most could be avoided by following these fireworks safety tips:

Parents and caretakers should always closely supervise teens if they are using fireworks.

Parents should not allow young children to handle or use fireworks.

Fireworks should only be used outdoors.

Light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from the house, dry vegetation and flammable materials.

Always have water ready if you are shooting fireworks.

Wear safety glasses whenever using fireworks.

Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

Soak spent fireworks with water before placing them in an outdoor garbage can.

Fireworks may be purchased in South Dakota through Friday (July 5). They can be legally discharged through Sunday (July 7).

More information on Pierre’s fireworks city ordinance (8-1-113) can be found at www.cityofpierre.org.