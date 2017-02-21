Holden Departs As Commissioner Of State Bureau Of Administration

PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced today that Jeff Holden, the Commissioner of the South Dakota Bureau of Administration, is retiring from state government.

“I thank Jeff for serving over three decades in public safety, purchasing and administration. I am grateful for his leadership of our state in those areas,” said Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Holden started his career in state government at the Department of Commerce and Regulation in 1985. After receiving several promotions at that department, Holden then went to the Bureau of Administration where he was hired as an administrator and purchasing director. Holden was promoted to be the deputy commissioner in 2011 under Commissioner Paul Kinsman and was then appointed by Gov. Daugaard to serve as commissioner in 2015.

“I have been privileged to serve the people of South Dakota in many different capacities over my thirty-plus year career in State government,” Holden said. “I am appreciative for all of the leaders who helped me along the way, and want to thank Gov. Daugaard for the confidence he showed in me when he appointed me to be part of his team as Commissioner of the Bureau of Administration.”

Holden and his wife Staci will continue to reside in Pierre.

Gov. Daugaard plans to name a replacement for Holden later this month.