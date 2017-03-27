Hitting League Set to Begin in Pierre in April

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Post 8 American Legion Baseball Instructional League is gearing up for the Legion and Teener baseball post season. The instructional hitting league will run on four consecutive Sunday’s in April/May with the first Sunday scheduled on April 10th. The final Sunday will be May 3rd. Starting times will be determined depending on the amount of participants. The League will be held in the hitting cages in the basement of Reninke/Grey Wealth Management Business at 1714 N. Lincoln Ave. The League is for all athletes that are interested in competing and improving their baseball skills and will concentrate specifically on hitting fundamentals. There will be three different age levels 10-12, 13-14, and 15-16 with the registration fee at $40. The league is coordinatred by Post 8 American Legion head coach Bryan White and assistant head coach Bill Gayton. For more information on the League, contact coaches White or Gayton or go to the Post 8 Legion Baseball site www.post8baseball.com.