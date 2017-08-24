Hitching Horse Inn Struck by Van Wednesday Evening in Pierre: Driver Arrested for DUI 2nd Offense and Drug Possession

PIERRE SD – Statement from Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones:

On Wednesday 08-23-17 at 10:47 pm officers responded to a collision in the 600 Block of N Euclid involving a single vehicle and the Hitching Horse Inn. Original reports were that the male driver was entrapped in the vehicle.

Upon arrival officers investigation determined that the driver was a 52 year old male from Pierre named Henry Chapman. After assessing Chapman for any injuries on scene and initially finding none, officers further spoke with him and other witnesses regarding the details of how the collision occurred.

The investigation determined that Chapman was driving North bound on Euclid Ave and had accelerated prior to swerving across southbound traffic lanes. The vehicle then traveled over the curb and collided with the southeast corner of the front porch connected to the Hitching Horse Inn. The 2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette van Chapman was driving was then wedged under the buildings porch. This action then forced a front pillar of the porch upward, dislodging the upper level balcony on the front side of the building.

The driver was further investigated for signs of impairment and ultimately arrested for DUI 2nd Offense, Driving While Suspended, Fail to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Fail to Use a Seat Belt, Ingest, Inhale Substance to Become Intoxicated, Open Container, Broken Seal in Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana 2 oz or less. Damage to the van was estimated at 15,000.00 and damage to the building was listed at an estimated $100,000.00.