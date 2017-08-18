Hit and Run Leads to Numerous Other Charges for 59 Year Old Man In Pierre SD

PIERRE SD – Statement Released by Pierre Police Captain Jason Jones :

On Thursday August 17 at 6:50 pm officers received a report of a hit and run vehicle collision in the McDonald’s parking lot. A license plate was identified of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Later in the evening, officers made follow up contact with the registered owner of that vehicle, James Thielen age 59, in the 100 block of S Pierce Avenue. While speaking with Thielen, the odor of burnt marijuana was present and identified by the officer.

Multiple items of drug paraphernalia were seized and Thielen was arrested for Leaving Accident Scene – Failure to Provide Information, Ingest, Inhale Substance to Become Intoxicated, Possession of Marijuana 2 oz or less and Possession or Use Drug Paraphernalia.

He was then transported to the Hughes Co jail. Both of the vehicles involved had minimal damage consistent with the report and were estimated at $200.00 each.