Historical Supreme Court Reports 1879-1923 available online from State Library

The reports are accessible by visiting the South Dakota State Library Digital Collections website at https://cdm16384.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/ and clicking the SD State Agency Historical Publications link, or by searching the library catalog. Collections on this site include historical as well as current state agency digital publications. Items are added regularly.

In addition to the Supreme Court Reports, other collections recently added to the digital repository include:

Journal of the House 1889-1921

Journal of the Senate 1890-1921

Session Laws of SD 1891-1921

Railroad Commissioners Reports 1890-1916

Many of today’s state publications are “born digital” and therefore stored and catalogued electronically for easy retrieval. However, there remains more than a century of print resources that remain solely in print and on State Library shelves. The State Library’s next scheduled digitization project is digitizing the South Dakota Codified Law books.

