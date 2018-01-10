Historical Supreme Court Reports 1879-1923 available online from State Library

|PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota State Library recently added a collection of historical Supreme Court Reports 1879-1923 to the library’s digital collections site. The Supreme Court collection is comprised of reports of cases decided in the Supreme Court of the State of South Dakota. The documents are text searchable.
The reports are accessible by visiting the South Dakota State Library Digital Collections website at https://cdm16384.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/ and clicking the SD State Agency Historical Publications link, or by searching the library catalog. Collections on this site include historical as well as current state agency digital publications. Items are added regularly.
In addition to the Supreme Court Reports, other collections recently added to the digital repository include:
Many of today’s state publications are “born digital” and therefore stored and catalogued electronically for easy retrieval. However, there remains more than a century of print resources that remain solely in print and on State Library shelves. The State Library’s next scheduled digitization project is digitizing the South Dakota Codified Law books.
The South Dakota State Library is a division of the Department of Education. Call 1-800-423-6665 or visit library.sd.gov for more information.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.