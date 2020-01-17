Historic Preservation Grant Awarded to the Pierre American Legion Cabin

The American Legion Cabin in Pierre recently received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Jay D. Vogt, director of the Society.

“This historic preservation grants program is designed to encourage restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties and is one more way we can promote and protect our history and culture,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “In 2019 we awarded $120,676 among nine projects which had matching funds of $327,812. The resulting total public-private investment is $448,488.”

The Pierre American Legion Cabin, located at 520 S. Pierre Street, was built in 1942. The Legion received a $17,000 grant to assist in repair of the original logs which have deteriorated.

The American Legion was founded at the end of World War I to be a non-political and non-partisan organization to support veterans and to promote “Americanism.” The Pierre group was organized in June of 1919 and its name was unusual. Most posts were named for a fallen comrade, but the veterans in Pierre decided upon the name “Pierre Post 8” to keep the community’s name at the forefront.

In their early years, the Pierre Post didn’t have their own building and met in several buildings around town, but by 1940 the group voted to build their own Legion building. The proposed log building was to be constructed on the banks of the Missouri River at the foot of Pierre Street.

Beginning in 1941, the construction of the cabin became a New Deal project carried out by the National Youth Administration (NYA). However, World War II interrupted the NYA’s ability to recruit workers since many had gone to war. The Pierre Post then approved hiring additional workers to complete construction. The building was completed in June 1942 and has served as the headquarters of the Pierre Post 8 since then.

The one-and-a-half story building is constructed of logs from the Black Hills and features a Rustic design. Rustic-style buildings in South Dakota are primarily found in the Black Hills. Examples of the style include several buildings at Custer State Park – Badger Hole, Valhalla, State Game Lodge, and Custer State Park Museum. One of the most interesting features of the building is its massive fireplace and chimney, which are constructed of petrified wood.

The American Legion Cabin was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019 for its significance in Social History and Architecture.

The cabin has two-fold significance under Social History. First, it is the only known NYA-constructed building in Pierre, and one of three known New Deal buildings still standing in Pierre. (The other two were Works Progress Administration (WPA) buildings. One is now the South Dakota National Guard Museum at the corner of Dakota Avenue and Chapelle Street. It was used as Armory weapons and vehicle storage as well as their maintenance shop. The other is the current Dan O’s Marine building on Charles Street, which was also used for storage.) Second, the Pierre Post 8 of the American Legion has been involved in efforts that promote the welfare of society locally, statewide, nationally, and internationally.

The cabin is also significant for Architecture. The Pierre American Legion Cabin is the largest log structure in central South Dakota and the largest known Rustic-style building located outside of the Black Hills. The NYA connection is also significant. In South Dakota, the WPA and Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) constructed most buildings during the New Deal era. A NYA-constructed building is rare and represents the diversity of the New Deal-era programs and projects.

