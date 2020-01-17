Historic Preservation Grant Awarded to the Haakon County Courthouse

The Haakon County Courthouse in Philip recently received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Jay D. Vogt, director of the Society.

The Haakon County Courthouse, located at 140 Howard Avenue, was built in 1930. The county received a $12,000 grant to assist in repointing the exterior masonry of the building.

The courthouse was designed by the architecture firm of Perkins and McWayne of Sioux Falls. At the top of the entry way, a statement etched in stone states: “To The Pioneers of Haakon County This Building Is Dedicated”. The year 1930 is also etched into the stone. Interior plaster work uses Art Deco-themed motifs including fretwork/floral/vegetative designs throughout the building.

Economic times had been hard in the 1920s. By 1929, there were increasing signs of growth and economic health. Western South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers fielded decent yields and prices were better, allowing people to pay their taxes. Another sign of an improving local economy was an increase in building.

It was during this period of short-term economic optimism that the Haakon County Courthouse was conceived. In May 1930, a bond issue for $75,000 for a new courthouse was approved at the primary election. The remaining $40,000 was funded from levy reserves.

The Haakon County Courthouse was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2019. It was listed for its significance in Politics/Government and for Architecture. The building has served as the center of government in the county since its construction. It also provides space for several other public services, including the county library and Philip’s city offices. It is also an excellent example of Art Deco architecture exemplified during the pre-World War II era. Interior plaster work uses Art Deco-themed motifs including fretwork/floral/vegetative designs throughout the building.

(Photos courtesy of South Dakota State Historical Society)