Historic Preservation Grant Awarded to the Gregory County Courthouse

The Gregory County Courthouse in Burke recently received a matching grant from the South Dakota State Historical Society, as announced by Jay D. Vogt, director of the Society.

The Gregory County Courthouse, located at 221 E. 8th Street, was built in 1934. The county received a $17,000 grant to assist in the replacement of non-historic windows damaged by the August 2019 tornado with historically compatible ones.

The courthouse was designed in the Art Deco and Prairie style by Mitchell architect Walter J. Dixon and built by the Henry Carlson Construction Company. Ciaverella Design Architects of Mitchell have used original blueprints and historic photographs to plan replacements that recreate the historic window design.

(Photos courtesy of South Dakota State Historical Society)