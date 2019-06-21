Historic bell to be unveiled in Fort Pierre July 4

Another piece of history will be added to Fort Pierre on July 4.

Immediately after the 4th of July parade, the almost century-old country school bell from the Orton Country School, Mission Ridge, 45 miles northwest of Fort Pierre will be dedicated. The bell hung from 1925 to 2015, when the school officially closed.

Many local families attended this school, including 9-time World Champion Casey Tibbs.

The public is invited to attend the unveiling behind the log cabin on the corner of Hwy 1804/1st Street and Main Street in Fort Pierre. With a donation, you can ring the historic bell.

Local resident and rancher Brian Scott created a concrete base and welded gridders to create a pedestal for the bell. When the project is finished, it’ll be seven feet high and weigh more than 600 pounds. It will be located next to the Sansarc County School Museum.

The 4th of July parade begins at 10am (central time). It’s followed by the SDRA Rodeo and South Dakota’s largest fireworks display along the Missouri River. The log cabin, school museum, jail and railroad depot will be open and free to the public.

Illustration attached by Artist Betsey DeLoache.