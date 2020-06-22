Hintz crowned Miss South Dakota High School Rodeo Queen 2020

A freshman from Timber Lake has been crowned Miss South Dakota High School Rodeo Queen 2020.

Tobi Hintz won five of the nine competition categories– including speech, appearance, modeling, personality and photogenics– during the competition held in conjunction with the state high school rodeo finals last week in Fort Pierre.

The first runner up is Ember Gabriel from Quinn and the second runner up is Tashina Red Hawk from Mission.

Miss Rodeo America Jordan Tierney from Oral and Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2020 Martina Loobey were both helped with last week’s competition.

Check out last week’s weekday High School Rodeo Association finals performances at www.drgnews.com, click on the High School Rodeo tab.