Hinkle Named Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Athletic Coaches Association (PACA) has named Pierre Governor Wrestler Cade Hinkle as it’s Avera Riggs High School Athlete of the Week. Hinkle won the Region 3A Tournament this past weekend doing what Cade does best. His head coach Shawn Lewis says that Cade had the perfect balance of offense and defense that he turned into offense over the course of the day. “That consistency and ability to score from anywhere is exactly what has made Hinkle the wrestler he is today”. Coach Lewis went on to say that he has been one of the most consistent Governor wrestlers over the past three years. ” Cades leadership is often overlooked as it is always by example. His ability to lead is always seen and seldom heard. Hinkle is a competitor in every sport!”