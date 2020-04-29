Hillsview Pond Upgrade Discussed at City Commission Meeting

PIERRE, S.D – Improvements at Hillsview Golf Course were discussed Tuesday night at the Pierre City Commission meeting. Hillsview Golf Course Superintendent Brian Tipton told the Commissioners about the upgrade that has been done to one of the ponds on the course. Tipton says work was done on that upgrade last week and he says it was basically finished in two days.

The upgrade was done that included putting a new liner in the pond, will improve the course and a fountain will be going off in the pond for asthetic purposes. He says the water that the course uses on daily basis will also be reduced.

Tipton also told the Commissioners that the two days that the work was done on the pond saw the weather cooperate which made it easier to complete as fast as they did.

Tipton said that so far the project is also under budget. $56,000 was budgeted for the pond upgrade and so far with the work nearly completed it will be closer to $52,000. Tipton said had the city contracted the work to be done the bill would be closer to $200,000.