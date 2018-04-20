Hillsview Golf Course to Open This Weekend

PIERRE, S.D. –Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre will open for the season on Sunday, April 22. The Driving range will open tomorrow (Saturday). The course will host its first event of the season on Tuesday, April 24. It’s the Riggs High School Girls Invitational Tournament. About 75 players are expected. Returning golfers will notice some improvements to course conditions. All the green side bunkers have new sand, trees have been trimmed and manicured, course accessories have been improved, and benches have been added throughout the course. Those improvements are the direct result of feedback received from season pass holders. There are also 50 new Yamaha golf carts available for rent.

Hillsview Golf Course is a 175 acre 18-hole par 72 championship course. It’s located two miles east of Pierre and hosted more than 29,000 rounds of golf during the 2017 season.