Hillsview Golf Course Opens for the Season Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – Golfers in Pierre can tee it up for the season beginning today (Wednesday). Last night at the Pierre City Commission Meeting the commission okayed a start up date of today at Hillsview Golf Course for the season with some guidelines due to the Coronavirus (COVID 19) Pandemic. The Hillsview Club House will not be open except for use of the bathroom. Food and beverages will be available at a window but golfers will not be able to come into the building. The Driving Range opens at 8 am this morning with the Golf Course opening for the season at noon. Golf Cart usage will be limited to one rider a cart unless it is a family golfing together. Equipment will be sanitized more frequently too. Range balls, tokens and buckets will be disinfected between each use. Carryout coolers and carts will be cleaned between users. For a complete list of operational changes, visit cityofpierre.org. The commission also okayed 7 individuals to work at the course this summer as well. Tee times can be reserved starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. To reserve a tee time, call 605.773.6191 or visit cityofpierre.org. Season passes are available at the course or online at cityofpierre.org.