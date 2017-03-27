Hillsview Golf Course Open For the Season on Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. – Tuesday is a day of celebration for summer sport enthusiast in Pierre. Or at least golfers in the community. Hillsview Golf Course is opening for the season beginning on Tuesday morning. Hillsview Golf Pro Caryn Hayn says that the course will open to the public beginning at 11 am this (Tuesday) morning.

Hayn says that the first week will probably see the starting times staying at 11 am but it could change by the weekend.

Hayn says the course came through the winter in great fashion and the thaw that we had in February helped melt some of the ice that was on the course. Golfers can also use their carts beginning with the first day of golf.

To get a tee time, Hayn says the only way to get a tee time this week is by calling the pro shop. That number to the pro shot is 773-61-91.

Hillsview will be hosting two big tournaments this season. They will host the SDGA State Husbank-Wife tournament the last weekend of June and the State Class AA Boys Golf tournament in early October.