A small grass fire in Pierre yesterday (Thurs.) afternoon was quickly contained. Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief Ian Paul says the fire was in Hilger’s Gulch. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/051818-paul.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.