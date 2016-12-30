Highway Patrol announces January Sobriety Checkpoints

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Highway Patrol plans to ring in the first month of 2017 with another group of sobriety checkpoints.

The Patrol will hold 17 checkpoints in 16 different counties during January. The checkpoints are done each month as a way to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

January checkpoints are planned for the following counties: Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Custer, Davison, Day, Hughes, Kingsbury, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Roberts Sanborn, Tripp, Union, Walworth and Yankton.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.