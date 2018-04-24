Highway 18 Reconstruction Begins Near Mission

MISSION, S.D. – Work began Monday, April 23, on the reconstruction of Highway 18 from the Highway 83 junction east 1,000 feet and on Highway 83 for about one mile south of the same junction near Mission.

Traffic is reduced to two lanes with an 11-foot width restriction while the contractor grades and resurfaces these sections of roadway.

Motorists are asked to slow down through the work zone and be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, directional signing and workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes.

Anderson Contractors, Inc. is the prime contractor and expects to have the project complete prior to Oct. 31, 2018.

The contractor and SDDOT staff will hold weekly public information meetings on Thursdays in the Mission City Office at 10 a.m. CST. The public is invited to attend.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.