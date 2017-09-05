Hight Earns Conference Weekly Award for Dakota State

MADISON, S.D. – Quarterback Jacob Giles and Pierre native Kaden Hight of Dakota State (S.D.) were chosen to the second edition of the Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association Football Players-of-the-Week, announced by the conference office Monday. Giles was selected to the Offensive Player-of-the-Week, while Hight was picked as Special Teams Player-of-the-Week. Giles was was 19-of-36 for 200 yards and threw three touchdown passes in the game for DSU against St.Ambrose. Hight, 6-foot-3 and 155 lbs. punter/kicker, recorded a total nine (9) punts in the game for the Trojans. He registered a total punt yards of 376 yards, including the game’s longest punt of 76 yards, a season high. Hight averaged 41.8 yards per punt for DSU.