Hight Becomes Third Gov to Sign to Play College Football

PIERRE, S.D. – A third Pierre Governor football player signed a letter of intent to attend Dakota State University and compete for the Trojan football program. Kaden Hight was a wide reciever last fall for the Governor football team but his main object on the football field was kicking the football. Hight was the punter and kicker for the Governors and was recruited as a punter and kicker for Dakota State. He was named to the All ESD squad. Hight is one of 51 players who will attend Dakota State and take part in the DSU football program of head coach Josh Anderson. He also played on the Governor soccer team last fall.