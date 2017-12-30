Highmore-Harrold Sweeps Doubleheader

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Highmore-Harrold raced out to an early 16-4 lead and picked up a road win on Friday downing Wessington Springs 53-21. In the girls game, Highmore Harrold posted a 53-33 win over the Spartans. In the boys game, the Pirates forced 25 turnovers and were led by Jharett Bloomendrader’s double double with 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Pirates improved to 2-2 on the season. Gunnar Brandenburg scored a team-high six points, while Houston Mees chipped in five points for Wessington Springs which fell to 0 nd 4 on the season. The Pirates host unbeaten Stanley County Thursday Night.

In the girls contest won by Highmore Harrold, Rebecca Buchholz scored 20 points and hit three 3-pointers. Brianna Beckler had 14 points as the Pirates nailed seven 3-pointers. Grace Gran scored 13 points for Wessington Springs which fell to 0 and 4 on the season. Highmore Harrold takes on Sully Buttes Friday in their next action.