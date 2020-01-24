Highmore-Harrold Acalympic team wins Region VI contest

The team from Highmore-Harrold brought home the 1st place trophy from the 9th annual Region VI Acalympic competition hosted by Georgia Morse Middle School in Pierre this week (Wed.).

The New Underwood team took 2nd and the team from Phillip placed 3rd.

The competition consisted of two rounds of questions including the categories of reading/ELA, math, science, social studies, current events and “other.” The questions in each category were based on 6th, 7th and 8th grade content standards. The first place team received medals and the traveling Acalympic trophy. The 2nd and 3rd place teams received medals.

Other middle school teams competing were: