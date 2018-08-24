Highmore Grad Working on Expeditionary Navy Submarine

A 2012 Highmore High School graduate and Harold, South Dakota, native is providing a critical maintenance capability to the U.S. Navy’s submarine force in the Pacific as part of a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the expeditionary submarine tender, USS Frank Cable.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Tony Hillmer is a boatswain’s mate aboard the Guam-based submarine tender, one of only two such ships in the U.S. Navy. The Frank Cable and its crew provides maintenance and resupply capabilities both in port and at sea.