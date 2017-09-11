High School Volleyball Ratings

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 11, 2017. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking. CLASS AA 1. Harrisburg (14) 6-0 86 1 2. Mitchell (4) 9-0 76 3. Huron 6-3 36 RV 4. Aberdeen Central 5-2 31 3 5. R.C. Stevens 8-3 23 5 Receiving Votes: S.F. O’Gorman 6-2 CLASS A 1. Dakota Valley (14) 9-1 86 1 2. S.F. Christian (4) 7-2 76 2 3. Miller 4-1 40 4 4. Madison 3-2 28 3 5. West Central 5-1 18 5 Receiving Votes: Lead-Deadwood 9-0, Parker 4-2, Redfield-Doland 9-0, Wagner 6-2 CLASS B 1. Northwestern (18) 9-0 90 1 2. Warner 12-1 66 2 3. Chester Area 6-0 60 3 4. Hanson 7-0 34 4 5. Ethan 8-2 10 RV Receiving Votes: Philip 8-0, Sully Buttes 6-3

