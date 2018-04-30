High winds, dirt cause ‘blackout’ on South Dakota road

MILLER, S.D. (AP) – Motorists found driving difficult on a stretch of South Dakota road not because of a blizzard but a “dirt storm” instead.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, several car crashes happened west of Miller on Sunday when blowing dirt caused zero visibility.

The patrol says high winds combined with freshly plowed fields nearby led to “blackout conditions” across a 2-mile stretch of road.

A picture posted on the patrol’s Facebook page shows more than a foot of dirt drifting around a car that had crashed into a fence.

No injuries were reported.