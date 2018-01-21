High School Wrestling

January 21, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Aberdeen /central edged Harrisburg to win the River City Rumble Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Chamberlain. The Golden Eagles got a pin in the 3rd place match to edge Harrisburg 195.5 to 193. Huron finished third followed by Mitchell and Chamberlain to round out the top 5 in the 11 team field.

In Winner, The Warriors scored 233.5 to edge out runner up Mobridge-Pollock 233.5 to 230.5 to win the Winner Invitational wrestling tournament. Philip was third while Potter County as 7th and Sully Buttes 9th in the tournament that featured 9 teams.

Results from the River City Rumble and Winner Invitational can be seen on www.trackwrestling.com.


