High School Volleyball Season Wraps Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Northwestern, Sioux Falls Christian, and Watertown won state volleyball championships on Saturday night in Rapid City. Northwestern finished a perfect season with a 3 game sweep of Faulkton in the Class B title game. Sioux Falls Christian won another State A title with a 5 game thriller over Dakota Valley and Watertown swept Sioux Falls O’Gorman to win a State High School Volleyball title for the first time in school history.

The Miller Rustlers wrapped up another successful volleyball season with a 5 game win over McCook Central Montrose in the 3rd place match of the State Class A volleyball tournament. The Rustlers prevailed 25-20, 23-25, 28-26, 25-22, 15-4. University of Kansas recruit Kaydee Fernholz led the way for the Rustlers in her final high school volleyball game. Fernholz had 25 kills and 24 digs for the Rustlers while VonnaGail Schlechter had 24 kills and 19 digs. Rachel Oligmueller had 59 of the Rustlers 63 total set assists in the game.