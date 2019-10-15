High School Volleyball Poll

YANKTON, S.D. – Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 14, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

Class AA

1. Watertown (16) 15-1 80 1

2. O’Gorman 14-3 63 2

3. Huron 11-4 45 3

4. S.F. Roosevelt 14-7 29 4

5. S.F. Washington 11-5 20 RV

Receiving Votes: Aberdeen Central (10-6) 2, S.F. Lincoln (9-6) 1

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (12) 22-2 76 1

2. Miller (2) 20-2 59 2

3. S.F. Christian (2) 18-8 56 3

4. McCook Central-Montrose 18-3 28 4

5. Hill City 22-0 19 5

Receiving Votes: Groton Area (17-4) 1, Winner (15-4) 1

Class B

1. Northwestern (16) 27-0 80 1

2. Faulkton Area 16-3 63 2

3. Faith 16-2 38 4

4. Chester Area 17-7 30 3

5. Ethan 17-3 19 5

Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (20-2) 4, Burke (20-4) 3, Gayville-Volin (22-4) 2, Castlewood (15-2)