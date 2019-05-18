High School Tennis May Become Two Classes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The State High School Boys tennis tournament may be the last of the current one class system. The South Dakota High School Activities Association is expected to pass a proposal at their next meeting in Pierre to create two classes of tennis. Currently, the one-class state tournament for both boys and girls is played over three days. In the two-class system that is proposed, Class A would play on a Monday and Tuesday, while Class AA would be on Thursday and Friday of the same week. Both tournaments would be played at the same location, with Wednesday and Saturday serving as rain make up days. If approved Pierre would play in the Class A division along with Yankton, Mitchell, Huron, Spearfish, Madison, Vermillion, Milbank, Sioux Falls Christian, Lennox, Aberdeen Roncalli and Rapid City Christian. Sioux Falls Christian would play only in the boys division. Class AA would consist of Sioux Falls O’Gorman, St. Thomas More, Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Rapid City Central, Sioux Falls Lincoln, Sioux Falls Washington, Rapid City Stevens, Aberdeen Central, Watertown, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg and Brookings. If approved the fhange would take place beginning in the 2019-20 school year. The next meeting of the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors is scheduled for June 6th in Pierre.

(mitchellrepublic.com provided information for story)