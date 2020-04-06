High School Sporting Events Cancelled for Remainder of the Year

PIERRE, S.D. – With the Governor’s announcement of in-person school closure for the remainder of the school year, all remaining SDHSAA events for 2019-20, to include all spring activities and all postponed winter events, are cancelled. SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos says this is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and the SDHSAA does not make this decision lightly. Swartos thanked all of the participants, their coaches/directors/advisors/administration, their parents, and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion, and effort to these events. And to the senior athletes Swartos thanked them for everything they have done for their schools and communities and wishes them the very best in the future. The cancellation will be formalized at the April 21st Regular Meeting of the SDHSAA Board of Directors. Swartos added that the SDHSAA looks forward to the resumption of high school activities during the 2020-21 school year, and will continue work on those events at this time.