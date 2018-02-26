High School Speakers Prepare for 2018 State Debate and Individual Events Tournament in Watertown

South Dakota’s top high school speech and debate competitors are busy preparing for the season- concluding SDHSAA Annual State Debate & Individual Events Tournament. The 2018 State Debate & Individual Events Tournament will be held at Watertown High School on Friday & Saturday March 2-3. Schools, based on their enrollment, are divided into Class “AA” and Class “A” for state tournament competition.

The State Debate & Individual Events Tournament will find students competing for state championships in some of South Dakota’s oldest statewide high school competitions. The 2018 State Tournament will crown the 104th Annual State Champions in Policy Debate.

No admission is charged for any of the competition and the public is invited to observe any of the competition during the State Debate & Individual Events Tournament. The Public Forum Debate format, which is intended for the “man-on-the-street” audience, will debate the issue of: “The United States should abolish the capital gains tax.” Each Public Forum debate will provide a short audience-oriented competition with each debate lasting approximately 35 minutes. Lincoln-Douglas competitors will be debating the issue: Resolved: Plea bargaining ought to be abolished in the United States criminal justice system.