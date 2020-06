High School Regional Rodeo Results – June 5-7

In the first of two weekends of regional high school rodeos, several local competitors performed.

RIVER REGION – BLUNT

Bareback Riding

1st – Chase Yellowhawk, Blunt – 61.0

Barrel Racing

1st – Josi Stevens, Pierre

T2nd – Megan VanLiere, Pierre & Joey Carley, Philip

T5th – Layni Stevens, Pierre & Savannah Loesch, Pierre

10th – Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

Breakaway Roping

T1st – Josi Stevens, Pierre

3rd – Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

6th – Acacia Anderberg, Mobridge

T7th – Joey Carley, Philip & Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre

9th – Haley Husted – Harrold

Bull Riding

1st – Riley Shippy, Colome

2nd – Dylan Bradford, Selby

3rd – Hudson Johnson, Kadoka

5th – Trenton Hansen, Timber Lake

6th – Rhone Schmidt, White River

7th – Jaden Jessop, Pierre

Boys’ Cutting

1st – Dawson Phillips, Winner

3rd – Rhone Schmidt, White River

Goat Tying

1st – Josi Stevens, Pierre

2nd – Haley Husted, Harrold

4th – Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

5th – Joey Carley, Philip

6th – Layni Stevens, Pierre

8th – Jayda Tibbs, Fort Pierre

Girls’ Cutting

1st – Josi Stevens, Pierre

2nd – Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

T4th – Savannah Loesch, Pierre

Pole Bending

1st – Josi Stevens, Pierre

T5th – Savannah Loesch, Pierre & Megan VanLiere, Pierre

7th – Sierra Stuwe, Hoven

8th – Acacia Anderberg, Mobridge

9th – Baylie Hoffine, Colome

T10th – Layni Stevens, Pierre & Jenna Fulton, St. Lawrence

Reined Cow Horse

1st – Dawson Phillips, Winner

2nd – Josi Stevens, Pierre

3rd – Saydee Heath, Colome

4th – Rhone Schmidt, White River

5th – Linkyn Petersek, Colome

Saddle Bronc

1st – Buster Reis, Reliance

2nd – Blaine Hill, Onida

Steer Wrestling

1st – Denton Good, Long Valley

4th – Tyus Williams, Kadoka

5th – Linkyn Petersek, Colome

Team Roping

1st – Josi Stevens, Pierre & Dawson Phillips, Winner

2nd – Linkyn Petersek, Colome & Denton Good, Long Valley

3rd – Tracer Olson, White River & Wyatt Tibbits, Hot Springs

4th – Sully Paxton, Onida & Tate Hoffman, Highmore

5th – Saydee Heath, Colome and Weston Vanderpol, Geddes

Tiedown

1st – Dawson Phillips, Winner

2nd – Linkyn Petersek, Colome

3rd – Rafe Wientjes, Onida

5th – Tracer Olson, White River

7th – Sully Paxton, Onida

9th – Myles Clements, Philip

10th – Tevin Cowan, Harrold

SOUTHWEST REGION – WALL

Tiedown

7th – Traylin Martin, Faith

This coming weekend, the River Region Rodeo will be held in Winner and the Southwest Region Rodeo will be in Sturgis.

Fort Pierre and the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center will host the South Dakota High School State Finals June 16-20.