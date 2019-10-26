High School Playoff Football Starting Times Established

PIERRE, S.D. – Kickoff times have been set for several games in central South Dakota on Thursday night and covered on the stations of the Dakota Radio Group. In Class 11AA it will be top seed Pierre hosting number 8 seed Spearfish at 6 pm central time at Phil Trautner Stadium at Hollister Field. That game will be covered on RIVER 927-FM with coverage beginning at 5:25 pm central time. In Class 9AA it will be 7th seed Jones County-Midland traveling to Tyndall to face 2nd seed Bon Homme in a 6 pm kickoff with coverage on KPLO-FM 94.5/100.5 beginning at 6:40 pm. In Class 9A it will be third seed Sully Buttes hosting number 6 Warner in a game in Onida scheduled to kickoff at 7 pm with coverage on KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at 6:35 pm. In Class 9B, Herreid Selby will be on the road as they travel to Dell Rapids to face Dell Rapids St. Marys in a 6 pm kickoff and coverage beginning at 5:30 pm on KMLO-FM 100.6 and in Class 11B it will be No. 4 seed Mobridge-Pollock hosting 5th seed McCook Central-Montrose at 6 pm with coverage beginning at 5:30 pm on STAR 99-FM. Games can also be heard and video streaming coverage on the Dakota Radio Group website www.drgnews.com and the Pierre and Spearfish game can be viewed on the NFHS website which is available on the Pierre School Website.