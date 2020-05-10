High School Football Schedules Released

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association has released the football schedules for the states schools for the 2020 season and have them listed on their website. The first allowable games for 9 man and Class 11B football teams is set for August 21st. The Class 11A, 11AA and 11AAA teams will have their first games allowed on August 28th. The three time defending state champion Pierre Governors will open on the road at Sturgis and then host West Central in week 2. After a visit to Yankton and Tea Area on successive Friday nights, the Governors will have back to back home games against Spearfish and Huron. The rematch of last years State 11AA Championship game at Brookings will be the final road game of the regular season. The Governors will wrap up their season with home games against Mitchell and Douglas.

Stanley County will host Winner to open the season on August 21st before they travel to Chamberlain After a open week, the Buffalos will then travel to Woonsocket, Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central on September 11th. A home game with Miller-Highmore-Harrold will be followed by a road game at Wagner and a home game against Mount Vernon-Plankinton. The Buffalos have two new teams on their schedule to wrap up the regular season when they host Hot Springs and close the season at Groton.

Sully Buttes Schedule has

0 Warner Away

1 Wall Home

2 Potter County Home

3 Herreid/Selby Area Away

4 OPEN

5 Hitchcock-Tulare Home

6 North Border Home

7 Faulkton Area Away

8 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away

Potter County’s schedule has

0 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away

1 Sunshine Bible Academy Home

2 Sully Buttes Away

3 OPEN

4 Timber Lake Home

5 Herreid/Selby Area Home

6 Hitchcock-Tulare Away

7 Warner Away

8 Faulkton Area Home

Lyman Schedule

0 Burke Home

1 Kimball/White Lake Home

2 OPEN

3 Kadoka Area Away

4 Rapid City Christian Away

5 Jones County/White River Home

6 Wall Away

7 New Underwood Away

8 Philip Home

Miller-Highmore-Harrold

0 Aberdeen Roncalli Home

1 Mobridge-Pollock Away

2 Chamberlain Home

3 OPEN

4 Stanley County Away

5 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away

6 Wagner Home

7 Winner Away

8 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home

Jones County-White River

0 Hill City Home

1 Kadoka Area Home

2 Newell Away

3 OPEN

4 New Underwood Home

5 Lyman Away

6 Philip Away

7 Wall Home

8 Rapid City Christian Away

Chamberlain

0 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away

1 Stanley County Home

2 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away

3 Bennett County Home

4 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home

5 Lead-Deadwood Away

6 Winner Away

7 OPEN

8 Wagner Home