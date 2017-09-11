High School Football Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Sept. 11 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and listing the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA 1. SF Washington (35) 3-0 175 1 2. SF O’Gorman 2-1 132 2 3. SF Roosevelt 2-1 108 3 4. Brandon Valley 2-1 74 4 5. RC Stevens 2-1 24 NR Receiving votes: Watertown 6, SF Lincoln 4, Aberdeen Central 2, RC Central 1. Class 11AA 1. Harrisburg (32) 1-1 172 1 2. Mitchell (3) 3-0 141 2 3. Pierre 2-0 107 3 4. Brookings 2-1 70 4 5. Huron 1-2 27 5 Receiving votes: Yankton 6, Sturgis 2. Class 11A 1. Madison (33) 3-0 173 1 2. Tea Area (1) 3-0 140 2 3. Dakota Valley (1) 3-0 99 3 4. Tri-Valley 3-0 76 5 5. Milbank 2-1 26 RV Receiving votes: West Central 5, Dell Rapids 5, St. Thomas More 1. Class 11B 1. SF Christian (26) 3-0 163 2 2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (9) 2-1 124 1 3. Sioux Valley 3-0 114 3 4. Winner 2-1 72 4 5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 28 T5 Receiving votes: Canton 11, Aberdeen Roncalli 11, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2. Class 9AA 1. Gregory (32) 3-0 167 1 2. Bon Homme (2) 4-0 141 2 3. Hamlin (1) 3-0 99 3 4. Miller/Highmore-Harrold 2-1 43 4 5. North Border 3-0 40 5 Receiving votes: Baltic 13, Irene-Wakonda 10, Arlington/Lake Preston 9, Webster Area 3. Class 9A 1. Warner (30) 4-0 162 1 2. Howard (5) 4-0 139 2 3. Corsica-Stickney 3-0 110 3 4. Canistota/Freeman 2-1 61 4 5. Clark/Willow Lake 4-0 46 5 Receiving votes: Britton-Hecla 6, Alcester-Hudson 1. Class 9B 1. Colman-Egan (27) 3-0 167 1 2. Colome (8) 3-0 141 2 3. Sully Buttes 3-0 97 3 4. Castlewood 4-0 60 4 5. Harding County 4-0 41 5 Receiving votes: Wall 13, Faulkton Area 6.

