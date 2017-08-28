High School Football Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Football Poll for week two of the season from the South Dakota Media is out. State Sports Broadcasters and Sportwriters from the State’s Newspapers have combined this year for the most comprehensive football poll. The Dakota Radio Group’s Rod Fisher is one of the Broadcasters who vote in the pole each week. Class 11AAA 1. SF Washington (39) 1-0 195 1 2. SF Roosevelt 1-0 155 2 3. SF O’Gorman 1-0 118 3 4. Brandon Valley 0-1 55 4 5. RC Central 1-0 47 NR Receiving votes: SF Lincoln 6, Aberdeen Central 5, Watertown 4. Class 11AA 1. Harrisburg (33) 0-0 189 1 2. Mitchell (6) 1-0 159 2 3. Pierre 0-0 100 3 4. Brookings 1-0 64 RV 5. Huron 1-0 60 RV Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Yankton 4, Spearfish 2. Class 11A 1. Madison (34) 0-0 189 1 2. Tea Area (5) 1-0 162 3 3. St. Thomas More 1-0 101 5 4. Dakota Valley 1-0 61 RV 5. Tri-Valley 1-0 49 RV Receiving votes: West Central 19, Milbank Area 3, Dell Rapids 1. Class 11B 1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (37) 2-0 191 1 2. Aberdeen Roncalli (1) 2-0 132 2 3. SF Christian 2-0 130 3 4. Sioux Valley (1) 2-0 87 4 5. Winner 1-1 34 RV Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 5, Chamberlain 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Canton 1. Class 9AA 1. Gregory (38) 2-0 194 1 2. Bon Homme (1) 2-0 150 2 3. Webster Area 2-0 94 3 4. Miller-Highmore/Harrold 2-0 72 4 5. Hamlin 2-0 56 5 Receiving votes: Baltic 10, North Border 9. Class 9A 1. Warner (30) 2-0 177 2 2. Howard (7) 2-0 135 5 3. Corsica-Stickney (1) 1-0 128 3 4. Canistota/Freeman 1-1 62 1 5. Alcester-Hudson (1) 1-0 54 4 Receiving votes: Clark/Willow Lake 26, Britton-Hecla 3. Class 9B 1. Colman-Egan (29) 1-0 183 1 2. Colome (10) 2-0 159 2 3. Sully Buttes 2-0 113 3 4. Castlewood 2-0 68 4 5. Harding County 2-0 52 5 Receiving votes: Wall 6, Faulkton Area 3, Langford Area 1.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.