High School Football Ratings

MITCHELL, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 21 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams and listing the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. (The poll in the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A classes was unchanged from the preseason edition.)

Class 11AAA

1. SF Washington (26) 0-0 130

2. SF Roosevelt 0-0 90

3. SF O’Gorman 0-0 74

4. Brandon Valley 0-0 63

5. Aberdeen Central 0-0 13

Receiving votes: SF Lincoln 11, RC Stevens 6, Watertown 3

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (21) 0-0 125

2. Mitchell (5) 0-0 89

3. Pierre 0-0 70

4. Yankton 0-0 60

5. Douglas 0-0 19

Receiving votes: Spearfish 13, Huron 10, Brookings 2, Sturgis 2

Class 11A

1. Madison (20) 0-0 117

2. West Central (4) 0-0 84

3. Tea Area (1) 0-0 69

4. Dell Rapids 0-0 39

5. St. Thomas More (1) 0-0 38

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 27, Milbank 10, Dakota Valley 6

Class 11B

1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (30) 1-0 163 2

2. Aberdeen Roncalli (1) 1-0 111 4

3. SF Christian (2) 1-0 108 RV

4. Sioux Valley 1-0 57 RV

5. Chamberlain (1) 0-0 27 5

Receiving votes: Winner 25, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 12, Groton Area 6.

Class 9AA

1. Gregory (33) 1-0 169 1

2. Bon Homme (1) 1-0 123 3

3. Webster Area 1-0 84 RV

4. Miller-Highmore/Harrold 1-0 55 RV

5. Hamlin 1-0 41 RV

Receiving votes: Baltic 17, North Border 11, Wolsey-Wessington 6, Parkston 4.

Class 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman(19) 1-0 150 T1

2. Warner (14) 1-0 138 T1

3. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 98 3

4. Alcester-Hudson 1-0 41 RV

5. Howard 1-0 40 RV

Receiving votes: Chester Area (1) 20, Clark/Willow Lake 13, Britton-Hecla 5, Hanson 3, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 2.

Class 9B

1. Colman-Egan (28) 1-0 163 1

2. Colome (6) 1-0 135 2

3. Sully Buttes 1-0 87 4

4. Castlewood 1-0 45 5

5. Harding County 1-0 37 RV

Receiving votes: Faulkton Area 18, Wall 6, Langford Area 4, Gayville-Volin 3.